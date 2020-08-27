The plunge in Oregon’s lottery revenues has prevented the state government from obtaining $15 million intended for water supply development projects.
For that reason, water regulators have decided to split the $8 million remaining in the state’s water supply development fund between the 2020 and 2021 grant cycles.
“It is a challenging moment and these are certainly not the types of conversations we wish we were having, and yet here we are,” said Becky Williams, grant program coordinator for the state Water Resources Department.
Last year, lawmakers approved $15 million for the fund. The money would come from selling lottery-backed bonds.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, lottery revenues have plummeted to the point that the state cannot raise the money.
“As it’s impacted so many aspects of our lives, it’s affected funding for the water supply development fund,” Williams said during the Aug. 27 meeting of the state Water Resources Commission, which oversees the agency.
To sell lottery-backed bonds, lottery revenues must be four times greater than the annual principal and interest payments on all such debt.
However, lottery revenues are only expected to be three times greater in the current fiscal year.
If lottery revenues bounce back, the Water Resources Department — which administers the grant program — may be able to seek the $15 million in lottery-backed bond funding in 2022.
Until then, the agency must decide how to distribute the money that’s currently in the water supply development fund.
During its Aug. 27 meeting, the Water Resources Commission voted unanimously to stretch that $8 million over two years, rather than spend most of it in 2020.
A potential pitfall of the decision is that lawmakers may be tempted to re-allocate that money for other purposes due to the shortfall in tax revenues, said April Snell, executive director of the Oregon Water Resources Congress, which represents irrigation districts.
“Unless your funds are constitutionally protected, it’s a risk to be wary of,” she said.
Tom Byler, OWRD’s director, said it’s possible for money to be “swept” from one fund to another, which is common with state fee-for-service programs.
However, there may be limits on how the water project-specific money can be re-designated, which may discourage lawmakers from attempting a “sweep,” he said.
While the commission decided to split the $8 million over two years, it’s holding off on specifying how much will be spent in each year.
It also rejected the possibility of imposing a cap on the amount of money individual projects can receive, such as a maximum of $500,000.
Instead, the commission will decide how much money to set aside for 2021 projects at the same time it awards grant funding to this year’s applicants in November.
Currently, 12 applicants are seeking water project grants worth about $19 million. During the four previous grant funding cycles, the commission has awarded a collective $24 million to 25 applicants.
Snell of the Water Resources Congress encouraged the commission to fund projects in 2020 that are ready to be built.
“What are the projects that are shovel-ready and ready to go right now?” she said.