To be effective on the Oregon Board of Agriculture, it’s best to avoid having a predetermined agenda, according to two outgoing board members.
Two positions on the board have recently opened up with Tyson Raymond, a wheat grower, and Stephanie Hallock, a former environmental regulator, both concluding their second four-year terms.
Whoever is recruited to serve on the board, which advises the Oregon Department of Agriculture, should focus on absorbing knowledge from the experience, Raymond and Hallock said.
“Check your pre-conceived notions at the door,” said Raymond, who farms near Helix, Ore. “Listen to people with an open mind because you will learn new things.”
Gov. Kate Brown’s office is seeking applicants actively engaged in agricultural production to replace Raymond as well as non-farmers to replace Hallock, a public board member.
“Get to know the ag community if you’re not familiar with that community,” said Hallock, former director of the state’s Department of Environmental Quality. “Do your homework.”
Upon joining the board eight years ago, Hallock said she’d already established trust with farmers while working in DEQ’s Eastern Oregon branch and facilitating discussions over stream health.
“I really wanted to bridge the gap between the environmental community and the agricultural community,” she said. “I think a lot of people knew me and knew that I was reasonable.”
Hallock’s technical expertise with water regulation proved useful as ODA implemented a new, proactive strategy for reducing non-point agricultural water pollution, rather than simply reacting to complaints.
The agency now uses aerial photography and other tools to identify water problems within “strategic implementation areas” and works with local watershed councils to help landowners remedy issues.
As the agency developed the concept, Hallock said she urged the agency to take a scientific approach that would be considered credible by the environmental community.
During her tenure, she also sought to involve the public in providing input on the board’s policy positions that guide the agency.
“I think as a result, people are paying more attention to board resolutions,” she said.
In general, expressing radical positions isn’t productive during policy discussions, which are best conducted face-to-face, Hallock said.
Even if they don’t end up agreeing, “people can talk about tough things without getting mad,” she said.
Raymond also said he appreciated the opportunity to personally connect with farmers and the public while on the board.
Growers can usually iron out their differences more efficiently without assistance from lobbyists, he said.
“I don’t think ag in Oregon is as segmented and divergent and antagonistic as some groups would want us to believe,” he said. “We have a heck of a lot more in common than we are different.”
Raymond said he joined the board because he considers himself a “student of politics” and the experience exposed him to policy issues beyond those faced by wheat growers.
“I could keep one foot in the wheat industry and still learn about agriculture as whole in the state,” he said.
Serving as a board member also underscored the important role that ODA plays in many agricultural sectors, he said. “It was eye-opening the quantity and quality of interaction the department has with the agriculture community.”
Even with issues where ODA doesn’t have a direct regulatory role, such as cougar and wolf management, public input and spirited board discussions help inform the agency’s policies, Raymond said.
“I really enjoyed the process that we went through,” he said. “The board walked that line fairly well.”