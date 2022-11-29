mp Port of Partland

The Port of Portland’s Terminal 6. A new Oregon State University study found that larger businesses with more resources are likelier to export than small businesses. However, small businesses can more easily enter the export market with support, including through government assistance programs. 

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A new study found that Oregon food and beverage companies are more likely to export if they are larger and have been in business longer, while smaller companies and startups may need — and could benefit from — assistance programs to enter export markets.

The study could give farmers insight into which factors increase the likelihood of a business being able to export and could inform officials on how to better support it.

