CORVALLIS, Ore. — For the first time, a woman is taking on the key role of executive associate dean at Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences.
Staci Simonich, a professor of environmental and molecular toxicology and chemistry at the college, will begin her new job April 15, replacing Bill Boggess, who is shifting into a senior advisory position. She was appointed following a six-month national search.
As executive associate dean, Simonich, 52, will oversee academic departments and branch experiment stations operated by the college, leading strategic initiatives for teaching and research — namely, balancing agricultural competitiveness and food innovation with marine conservation and sustainable working lands.
"This is an exciting time to be joining the College of Agricultural Sciences," Simonich said. "The diversity of the work there in balancing conservation and production is remarkable."
Simonich will report directly to Dean Alan Sams, who said the position is critically important to the future of the college.
"We are all excited about the vision, experience and passion Dr. Simonich brings and feel fortunate to have her joining the (leadership) team," Sams said. "It is particularly significant that she will be the first woman to hold this position in the college's history."
The College of Agricultural Sciences has approximately 2,800 enrolled students with 250 faculty and an annual budget of $155 million.
Simonich also previously served as associate vice president for research operations and integrity at OSU, and was an associate department head in environmental and molecular toxicology. Her published research has focused on how natural vegetation absorbs pollutants from the atmosphere, including the now-banned pesticide, DDT.
Growing up in Green Bay, Wis., Simonich was a first-generation college student in her family. She earned her doctorate in chemistry from Indiana University in 1995, and began her career in the private sector working for Procter & Gamble, makers of a wide variety of consumer products.
Simonich said she was drawn to Oregon, and especially intrigued by the research taking place at OSU. She has been with the College of Agricultural Sciences 19 years.
"I think we're a very innovative college," she said. "I'm really excited, not only what we've done in the past, but some of the new things we're doing now that are very exciting."
Simonich pointed to the Global Hemp Innovation Center and Staterra Center as examples of pioneering new research led by OSU.
The Global Hemp Innovation Center combines more than 40 faculty from 19 academic disciplines to study new varieties and uses for industrial hemp nationwide, while the Staterra Center has been described as the "Disneyland of sustainable agriculture," studying how solar installations can benefit farmland and boost production.
"I want to make sure that we are continuing to navigate that balance between conservation and production that we have in the state and the college, and that we remain a trusted source to embrace those different perspectives," Simonich said.
Simonich said she is excited and humbled to help lead the college. She will also earn her master's degree in business administration from OSU in June.
"I'm really excited to take on this new challenge, and serve my excellent colleagues in the college," she said.