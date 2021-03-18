Report possible sightings

To report possible sightings of the Asian giant hornet in Oregon, send photos to the Oregon Department of Agriculture at the following link:

https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/d661af117fa147ebac62c9116510a249.

Photos can also be sent to Oregon State University Extension Service:

www.extension.oregonstate.edu/ask-expert.

Do not approach nests and remain a safe distance from foraging hornets to avoid being stung.