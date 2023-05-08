CORVALLIS, Ore. — USDA has given $30 million to Oregon State University and Colorado State University to co-lead a new regional food business center.
The purpose of the center — called the Northwest and Rocky Mountain Regional Food Business Center — is to support farmers and food entrepreneurs in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.
Although called a "center," it is not a new building complex. Rather, it is a constellation of food-related organizations across the Northwest that are supposed to work together to build a stronger regional food system.
OSU and Colorado State will use the money mainly to strengthen existing programs and create better coordination between various organizations, such as between food hubs and incubator kitchens. The center is not meant to duplicate or replace existing programs but rather grow them.
"We are excited to take this work to another level, here at home and across the West," said Lauren Gwin, interim director of OSU's Center for Small Farms and Community Food Systems and OSU Extension community food systems specialist.
The center is one of 12 funded by USDA as part of a $400 million initiative.
Staff from OSU and Colorado State, along with community and industry leaders, will manage the network.
The center will focus on four priorities.
First, it will aim to strengthen local meat supply chains. For example, some funding will go toward expanding the Western Meat School, a training program led by the Niche Meat Processor Assistance Network.
The school teaches participants about producing, financing, processing, marketing and pricing niche meat products. Gwin said the funding could help expand the program's reach and bring in additional trainers.
The second area the center will focus on is supporting food entrepreneurs by helping them turn ideas into value-added products. The center plans to channel money into existing programs such as at OSU's Food Innovation Center, which supports entrepreneurs. Gwin said the goal is to grow these programs in underserved areas. For example, the Food Innovation Center has been a good resource for Western Oregon, she said, but not as much for Eastern Oregon.
"It's about getting out more of what we have, filling gaps in programming and expanding the programs," she said.
The center's third goal is to support "climate-resilient" agriculture. The center will strive to help producers expand create supply chain contracts and better market their climate-resilient crops.
The center's fourth goal will be to provide guidance to investors and food entrepreneurs about investing — understanding markets, timing and infrastructure needs. Gwin said the aim is to prevent businesses from failing because they scaled up too soon or in the wrong location. She gave examples of meat plants that failed because they didn't have enough regional livestock volume to be economically sustainable and a vertical farm startup that "fell apart."
"There are so many infrastructure investments that were not based on sound financial decisions," said Gwin.
Gwin said the team running the center will strive to spend USDA funds wisely.
"We're going to be very careful to put boundaries around what this (funding) is for," she said.
