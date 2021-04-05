CORVALLIS, Ore. — Growing up in suburban Seattle, Abi Bickford admits she didn't know much about agriculture.
Bickford, 21, came to Oregon State University four years ago and initially planned to major in sociology. Then she took a class in soil science, and it changed her outlook.
"We got to dig in the dirt, and get our hands dirty. It was fun," said Bickford, who switched her major to agricultural sciences. "I realized this is my path, and these are my people."
However, Bickford, a multiracial queer woman, said she didn't recognize herself reflected among many of her classmates. While nobody intentionally made her feel unwelcome, she had a hard time connecting with other people like her.
A new club aims to change that feeling of isolation. Bickford and others were instrumental in forming a new chapter of the Cultivating Change Foundation at OSU, promoting LGBTQ+ inclusiveness in the agriculture industry.
Cultivating Change is a national nonprofit founded in 2015, with university chapters at Penn State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Ohio State and now OSU — the first west of the Mississippi River.
OSU officially recognized Cultivating Change as a student organization in January. Before that, Bickford said members and faculty advisors met regularly over Zoom to discuss their mission, and develop their constitution.
"It's really about visibility, networking and advocacy, all within LGBTQ+ agriculturists and allies," Bickford said.
Christina Walsh, student engagement coordinator for the College of Agricultural Sciences, serves as one of the club's faculty advisers. Walsh also openly identifies as a queer woman, and is a highly visible presence on campus.
Students approached Walsh and Robin Frojen, who manages the OSU Creamery, about forming a club for members of the LGBTQ+ community specifically in agriculture.
"Being a part of the LGBTQ community, it's not always obvious who else around you in class, or in your college and on campus, is also part of that community," Walsh said. "What I hear overwhelmingly is a great appreciation that this opportunity to connect with others exists."
Frojen, faculty co-sponsor alongside Walsh, said she is excited about the potential of more people who identify as LGBTQ+ getting the support and acceptance they need to thrive in their future agricultural careers.
"We believe this club has the ability to open a lot of doors that students may have felt were closed in the past," Frojen said.
Ryan Auld, a first-year student at OSU majoring in bioresource research, was another key figure in starting the club.
As a bisexual, transgender man, Auld said there is a perception that agriculture is dominated by white cisgender men. But that is not really true.
"Because there's no one really representing anyone else, we don't see the real diversity that exists in the agricultural community," he said.
Once students return to campus for in-person classes next fall, Walsh said she believes the group will be able to reach many new members.
"The conversations are starting to turn toward what we can do, and what we can get out of this," she said. "There is talk about possibly doing outreach to high school LGBTQ+ groups.
"We're also hoping to hear from and do outreach to agricultural sectors and industry members who either run operations or are part of the community, who want to connect with our group and do some professional development," Walsh added. "I know those folks are out there, and we hope the establishment of this group will help identify them and make those connections."
Kirk Maag, a Portland attorney and OSU alumnus, is president of the board of directors for the national Cultivating Change Foundation. The foundation previously held its third annual reception in Portland in 2019.
"I am particularly proud to see such enthusiasm for this important work at OSU," Maag said. "It takes leadership from the top and vocal allies that students would even feel comfortable presenting an idea like this."
Bickford was elected as the first president of the OSU chapter, and hopes to continue in the group's leadership. She said they are planning to hold more in-person events in the coming months as pandemic restrictions are lifted, such as group picnics and plant swaps.
"Queer people are here, and they are actively part of this (agricultural) community," Bickford said. "I think the need for this club is pressing."