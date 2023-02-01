SM meatplant5.jpg (copy)

Meat plant employees remove hides from freshly slaughtered carcasses. With Oregon investing in in-state slaughter facilities, some lawmakers are pushing legislation to add value to hides and other byproducts.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press File

SALEM — With Oregon supporting in-state meat processing, some lawmakers are turning their attention to the livestock parts that are left over.

If the state is successful in boosting meat production, they say it’s reasonable to consider adding value to the byproducts as well.

