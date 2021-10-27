Ten out of Oregon Department of Agriculture's 489 employees, or 2% of workers, did not meet the Oct. 18 deadline to get vaccinated against COVID and were put on administrative leave.
"Administrative leave," according to recent Oregon government rules, means those employees will be given a grace period until Nov. 30 before the employer takes "personnel action," asking employees to resign.
Other departments related to farming and natural resources also lost workers, though officials say the losses were "minimal."
According to data from the Oregon Department of Administrative Services, obtained by the Capital Press through a public records request, out of 40,056 total executive branch employees statewide, 203 workers, or 0.5% of the state government's workforce, were put on administrative leave due to not meeting the vaccination deadline.
Washington state, by contrast, lost 3% of its state employee workforce. Officials say the contrast is likely because Oregon left the work of approving religious exemptions mainly up to agencies, while in Washington, exemption decisions were made at the state human resource office level. Oregon granted religious exemptions to at least 11% of state executive branch workers, nearly double the rate of faith-based exemptions for state workers in Washington.
According to the Oregon Department of Administrative Services, of the 40,056 state employees subject to the mandate, 4,514 received a religious exception, 323 received a medical exception and roughly 180 religious or medical exception requests are still waiting to be processed.
Adam Crawford, the administrative department's external relations director, said Monday the total percentage of fully vaccinated state employees or those in the process of becoming vaccinated was 83%.
As of Oct. 25, among the Oregon Department of Agriculture's 489 employees, five had an approved medical exemption, 70 were approved for religious exemptions and 10 were put on administrative leave.
ODA's spokeswoman Andrea Cantu-Schomus, told the Capital Press in a recent interview that several staff members have already volunteered to help cover gaps as needed and said the agency will do "its very best to maintain services that Oregonians expect."
Of the Oregon Department of Forestry's 867 workers — not including 193 seasonal workers — only two people were put on leave. The department approved seven medical exemptions and 128 religious exemptions.
"We may end up with a few more on administrative leave in the coming weeks or months because there are a small number of employees who are not yet compliant, but have either started the process or are currently on protected leave," Joy Krawczyk, spokeswoman for ODF, told the Capital Press.
At Oregon Water Resources Department, which employs 154 people, 16 religious exemptions were approved and only one worker was put on leave.
Oregon Department of Lands, with 104 employees, approved 8 religious exemptions and did not dismiss any workers.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, with 1042 total employees, approved 67 religious exemptions, 3 medical exemptions and put four workers on leave.
Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, which employs 727 people, lost just one worker. The agency approved 17 religious exemptions and two medical exemptions.