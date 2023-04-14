sm salinas and chavez-deremer.jpg

Left, Rep. Andrea Salinas, a Democrat representing Oregon's 6th Congressional Distrct. Right, Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a Republican representing Oregon's 5th Congressional District.

 Rep. Andrea Salinas and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer

With the 2018 Farm Bill set to expire on Sept. 30, Congress is racing to pass a new farm bill.

Two first-term members of Congress representing Oregon's Willamette Valley — one Democrat and one Republican from neighboring districts — will help shape this year's farm bill as members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you