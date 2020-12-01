Leading the Oregonians for Food & Shelter nonprofit is both a natural progression and change in direction for Katie Murray, the agribusiness group’s new executive director.
Though she’s long worked with pesticides in a nonpartisan capacity at Oregon State University, Murray is now heading an organization that advocates on behalf of users of crop protection chemicals, fertilizers and biotechnology.
Murray hopes her 13 years of experience with integrated pest management at OSU will help “cut through the reductionism of good versus bad” in the discussion over pesticides.
“I’d like to encourage more bipartisan coalitions behind issues that OFS considers priorities,” she said. “There is a lot of simplification when it comes to debates over natural resources.”
Her ability to find common ground was a major reason the organization chose Murray as its new chief, said Dave Phipps, chairman of its board and regional representative of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.
“That background can perhaps lead to better dialogue between our environmental groups and our chemical crop protection community,” Phipps said. “Let’s come up with an equitable solution. Katie, I think, will be an excellent catalyst for that.”
Agriculture and other industries that rely on pesticides know that certain critical chemicals — such as chlorpyrifos — are under fire politically and may face new regulatory restrictions, Murray said.
As the executive director of OFS, Murray aims to safeguard necessary tools for natural resource industries while ensuring users aren’t left without alternatives if regulatory changes occur.
“Every decision has an impact and that’s often not as well considered as it could be,” she said.
Murray also wants to grow the organization’s membership and strengthen the network of research, education and policy entities to deal with natural resource problems.
“How can we get these systems working together?” she said.
Explaining the nuances and trade-offs of pesticide policy was a major component of Murray’s position at OSU, where she most recently worked as an associate professor, statewide IPM coordinator, and program leader of its IPM engagement and implementation program.
For example, Murray helped federal agencies such as the USDA and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency understand the importance of certain pesticides and what farmers need to transition to other products.
She’d track and respond to potential changes in pesticide registrations so regulators understood the consequences for specific crops, which has given her a “strong grasp of the science and data that lie behind many of these conversations,” Murray said.
An Alabama native, Murray obtained her bachelor’s degree in psychology and philosophy from the University of Alabama, then went on to work as an English teacher with the Peace Corps in Mongolia.
While there, she became intrigued by the transition of traditionally nomadic people into more settled agricultural practices. Murray expanded on this interest while earning her master’s degree from OSU in applied anthropology, focusing on communities that depend on natural resources.
“That really got me into this whole field and how to apply my skill set to this area,” she said.