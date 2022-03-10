The surging popularity of Oregon wines, combined with environmental stresses in California, has stimulated a robust appetite for winery and vineyard acquisitions in the state, experts say.
The state’s growing prominence in the global wine industry has spurred international conglomerates to consider snatching up Oregon properties, said Jesse Lyon, a wine industry attorney at Davis Wright Tremaine.
“The bigger players are saying, ‘We’re missing something in our portfolios if we don’t have an Oregon Pinot noir,’” he said.
Oregon’s wineries and vineyards are still a “really good value” compared to those in California, which are suffering from inadequate water as well as smoke and power outages from wildfires, Lyon said.
Insurance rates have also spiked after destruction and near-misses from wildfires in California, said Matt Tackett, vineyard broker with Oregon Vineyard Property.
Meanwhile, Oregon wines have been earning high marks, he said.
Prominent mergers and acquisitions — such as the purchase of Sherwood’s Ponzi Vineyards by Bollinger Champagne of France last year — tend to lead to more interest among potential buyers, he said.
“When you have bigger names coming in, it gives people a sense of credibility,” Tackett said.
As the state’s wine industry matures, there’s bound to more consolidation as winery and vineyard founders from their late 60s to their early 80s decide to retire, he said.
“We’ve helped a lot of the early pioneers in the industry sell,” Tackett said.
Tackett and Lyon served on a March 9 panel at the Oregon Wine Symposium that discussed what buyers and sellers need to know if they’re considering vineyard and winery transactions.
Arthur Kalita, founder of Kalita Vineyards in the Yamhill-Carlton viticultural area, decided to sell his property last year as the market began heating up with the easing of pandemic restrictions.
“When you’re a seller, you ought to be selling when buyers are buying,” he said.
With the benefit of hindsight, though, Kalita said he would have kept better records long before considering the transaction — not just annual yields and harvest dates, but also grape acidity and sugar levels.
Kalita also advised vineyard owners to keep a library of wine bottles that can provide eventual buyers with a deeper sense of the final products made from the grapes.
“Try to keep them from every vintage,” he said.
Upon deciding to sell, Kalita engaged an adviser who sent out an “anonymous teaser” to about 80 prospective buyers, who then had to sign a non-disclosure agreement to learn specific details about the property.
Those specifics included five years of financial records and information about grape-selling contracts, he said.
For a winery with employees, maintaining such secrecy would likely be a challenge, Kalita said. “You need to think about confidentiality and the fact that word almost always leaks out.”
If a winery or vineyard property is associated with a certain label, its sales growth or decline will affect the transaction’s value, said Craig Williams, a vineyard owner in the Eola-Amity Hills who worked in the California wine industry.
Decreasing sales of a wine label mean there will be “zero value” in the brand, and the property’s value will be driven by its tangible assets, he said.
“You need to check your emotions at the door,” Williams said. “Let go of the things that don’t work.”
Having a domestic dwelling on the property often isn’t considered an advantage and may narrow the types of buyers who are interested, he said.
“Large businesses are not interested in a home. They don’t even want to run it as an Airbnb,” Williams said, referring to short-term rentals. “To most buyers, that’s a pain.”
It’s better not to exaggerate a property’s strengths when making a pitch to buyers, since those who are serious will eventually discover its truth, said Lyon, the wine attorney.
For example, it would be a bad idea to advertise a property as “fully developable” when it actually must undergo a cumbersome land use permitting process, he said. “Uncertainty creates risk and risk creates discount.”
Likewise, it’s wise to disclose problems with vineyard, such as trunk disease, red blotch or leaf roll, since these are likely to be discovered by the buyer anyway, said Tackett, the vineyard broker.
Potential buyers should contract with a professional viticulturist “without a dog in the fight” to fully understand the vineyard’s health, he said. “It’s like getting a building inspection. It’s worth doing the same thing with a vineyard.”
It’s also worth doing a “deep dive” into water rights due to the intricacies of Western water law, such as the potential for rights to lapse if they’re not used, Tackett said.
“Talk to the local watermaster and get their view of the permit,” he said.
Once a deal is complete, it’s strongly advisable for the buyer and seller to agree on how various components, such as the land, the winery and the brand goodwill, contributed to the total price.
These distinct values can have tax implications, so conflicting reports from buyers and sellers to the government can stir up trouble, said Lyon, the attorney. “You become an audit flag if you don’t have an agreed allocation.”