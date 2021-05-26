Water transfers within 15 Oregon irrigation districts will continue to be allowed without formal regulatory authorization under a pilot program that’s been extended until 2030.
Prior to 2003, all temporary transfers of water rights within irrigation district boundaries had to be authorized by the state’s Water Resources Department.
The requirement caused a backlog of applications that delayed transfer decisions beyond the irrigation season for farmers who needed to change their place of use.
Those application requirements were waived under a pilot program that eventually grew from three irrigation districts to 15 and was extended until 2022.
Under Senate Bill 130, which recently passed the Legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Kate Brown, the pilot project will remain in effect for an additional eight years.
That will give regulators and irrigators enough time for discussions on how to make the program permanent, said Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville.
“Current information shows the pilot project is providing irrigation districts with more manageable flexibility while also ensuring other water users are protected,” she said before a recent vote on the House floor, where SB 130 passed unanimously.
While irrigators don’t need to formally apply for temporary transfers or pay the associated fees, OWRD watermasters still review transfers, investigate complaints and regulate unauthorized uses, she said.
“Districts must maintain standard water rights transfer criteria and maintain records and ensure there’s no injury to other water users or expansion of irrigated acres,” said Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, during the Senate floor vote in March, where the bill passed 29-1.
Although the program has been effective for many years, “Water Resources tells us there’s not enough data to assess the pilot project” because it’s not used very frequently, he said.
Another challenge to making the program permanent was the unusual 2021 legislative session, during which discussions were stymied by remote hearings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Regulators also need to figure out how to broaden the pilot program to include smaller irrigation districts that don’t have professional managers to comply with record-keeping and other requirements.