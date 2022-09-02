Irrigation 11 (copy)

Oregon water regulators have issued five times as many notices of violation so far in 2022 as in all of 2018.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

The number of water law violations in Oregon has continued climbing in 2022, building on a trend that state regulators have observed over the past five years.

So far this year, state water regulators have issued 50 notices of violation for unlawful irrigation and other problems, up from 40 in all of 2021 and five times as many as in 2018.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you