Oregon water regulators may introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session that would impose new requirements on well drillers to protect groundwater supplies.
The Oregon Water Resources Department is considering a “legislative concept” that would require drillers to provide evidence of their welding skills and would narrow the time they must notify the agency of new installations.
The agency is only able to inspect about 30% of the 3,000 new wells drilled in Oregon each year, which has raised concerns about construction deficiencies, said Racquel Rancier, OWRD’s senior policy analyst.
“We have never had sufficient resources to inspect all the wells in the state,” she said.
Improperly sealed wells could cause contaminants from the surface to seep into the groundwater, while improperly drilled wells could drain water from other nearby aquifers, Rancier said. Roughly 10% of wells are estimated to have construction or paperwork deficiencies.
An audit of OWRD conducted in 2016 recommended the agency increase its regulations for well drilling, as have the state’s “Integrated Water Resources Strategy” and the agency’s own strategic plan.
“For those wells that are inspected, WRD staff have noted an increase in well drilling deficiencies at a time when well construction has also increased,” according to the Secretary of State’s audit. “This could be due in part to minimal requirements to become licensed as a well driller in Oregon.”
The goal of the potential legislative concept would be to tighten standards for drillers to ensure that wells are being properly installed, even if they cannot all be inspected, Rancier said.
Drillers could be required to demonstrate they’ve completed a welding class or otherwise prove their proficiency, though the specifics are still under discussion, she said.
They may also be required to install a well seal — which protects against contamination — twice in front of an agency representative per two-year licensing period.
The proposal would also aim to improve the timing of well inspections. Currently, drillers can notify the OWRD of a new installation the same day electronically, while notifications sent by mail may not reach the agency until after construction, she said.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, some drillers notify OWRD of their intention to construct a well so far ahead of time that agency officials don’t know when it will actually take place.
“That doesn’t really help us plan our well inspections schedule,” Rancier said.
Under the proposal, the time window for such notifications may be narrowed to no earlier than 60 days before installation and no later than three days before installation.
Aside from the new requirements, drillers may also be subject to reduced liability under the proposal.
Currently, drillers can be held liable for fixing deficient wells as long as they remain licensed, but that period may be capped at 15 years under the proposal.
For wells that are inspected at the time they’re sealed, that period of liability would be three years. It would be 10 years if the inspector is provided with a well log report, which contains information about the depth, materials drilled through and other details.
The agency is still discussing the concept with drillers and hasn’t finally decided whether the proposal will be submitted, so the specifics will be prone to change, Rancier said. “I think this is the start of the conversation, essentially.”