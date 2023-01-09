Attendees look over the offerings at last year's Northwest Ag Show, which returns Jan. 18-20 for a three-day run at the Oregon State Fair and Expo Center in Salem.
Oregon and Washington pesticide license holders can get four continuing education credits at the Northwest Ag Show.
The 53rd annual show will take place Jan. 18-20 at the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center in Salem.
Oregon OSHA will conduct sessions Jan. 18 that will offer participants four credits towards continuing education requirements.
The credits are available to both Oregon and Washington license holders. The program is free, and participants can register at the door.
The courses will cover pesticides and personal protective equipment; heat illness prevention and wildfire smoke; spill prevention and pesticide storage; and hazard communication.
The program will be conducted from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 in Cascade Hall. It will repeat from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission to the ag show is also free.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Sign up to receive upcoming ag auctions in your email!
Would you like to receive daily ag news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our top stories of the week?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.