SM ag show 1.jpg (copy) (copy)

Attendees look over the offerings at last year's Northwest Ag Show, which returns Jan. 18-20 for a three-day run at the Oregon State Fair and Expo Center in Salem.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Oregon and Washington pesticide license holders can get four continuing education credits at the Northwest Ag Show.

The 53rd annual show will take place Jan. 18-20 at the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center in Salem.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you