Oregon’s upcoming turkey hunting season has officials in Grant County concerned about an incursion of visitors to the area during the coronavirus outbreak.
While the rural Eastern Oregon county is typically more than happy to welcome tourists, the opening of the turkey season on April 15 coincides with a statewide state-at-home order to prevent infection.
If people do travel to the remote region, they threaten to become vectors of the disease or create other emergencies that overwhelm already-strained public resources, officials say.
“The hunting isn’t the issue, it’s the influx that comes with it,” said Sam Palmer, a Grant County commissioner.
Though turkeys can be hunted throughout Oregon, Grant County has a high population that’s attractive to people from outside the area, said Jim Hamsher, another county commissioner.
“Usually we welcome the visitors, but this is just a poor time for everybody,” he said.
The county’s only hospital in John Day has just 25 beds, three ventilators and a limited supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE, Hamsher said.
“We only have enough PPE to do 8-10 (coronavirus) tests, so we have to use that very sparingly,” he said. “We’ve got quilting guilds trying to make masks.”
The county has only one confirmed case of coronavirus but residents with symptoms have been advised to self-quarantine rather than contaminate the hospital, so the actual number of infections is likely higher, Hamsher said.
If hunters later found to be infected with coronavirus were to travel through the county, it’d be difficult for public officials to track who they came into contact with, Palmer said.
Another concern is that visitors may become stuck on a snow-covered road or otherwise require assistance, stretching county resources, he said.
“Our resources are so taxed that if we can prevent our search-and-response or law enforcement from having to help those people, we’re that much farther ahead of the game,” Palmer said.
Both Palmer and Hamsher said they’d prefer if the state Department of Fish and Wildlife would postpone or cancel the wild turkey season, or potentially limit people to hunting within their own region rather than traveling.
“I’m just trying to keep this curve down and keep people from being exposed,” Palmer said.
Michelle Dennehy, ODFW communications coordinator, said the agency doesn’t currently plan to cancel or restrict the turkey hunting season because Oregon residents must already avoid non-essential travel under the stay-at-home order.
“We’re already telling people not to travel for hunting or fishing, that should be the same for turkey season,” she said. “You really need to stay close to home.”
If there are problems with fishing or hunting causing people to improperly congregate, then the ODFW may modify any of the seasons, Dennehy said. “We’re also out there watching and monitoring to make sure people are socially distancing.”
Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, whose legislative district includes Grant County, said he doesn’t believe ODFW’s direction is clear enough.
It would make sense to postpone or cancel the turkey season, just as state parks and campgrounds have been shut down, he said. “If we allow an exception for one, then we have to allow an exception for the other.”
Allowing the turkey season to proceed sends a message at odds with the stay-at-home order, since people may believe they can travel to hunt, he said. “They think you can go hunt because you didn’t close the season.”
Loren Stout, a local cattleman, said closing the turkey season is a “no brainer” but the ODFW is motivated to keep it open by the desire to sell hunting tags.
“It’s just unwarranted, the risk they’re taking,” he said. “We just don’t have the resources to contend with it.”