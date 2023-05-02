SALEM — A top state official claims lawmakers wrongly refused to change how Oregon pays for a regulatory program that oversees work in wetlands and waterways.
State Treasurer Tobias Read claims the House made a mistake by continuing the fill-removal program’s current funding model, and he’s urging the Senate to correct it.
“I, for one, am not happy that school children are subsidizing this program,” Read said during a recent legislative hearing.
Since permit fees only pay for about 25% of the fill-removal program’s administration, the rest of the cost is covered by money from the Common School Fund.
The fill-removal program is overseen by the Department of State Lands, which asked lawmakers for the authority to raise permit fees without the Legislature’s approval.
Such permits are required when farmers reinforce stream banks against erosion, install culverts and replace tide gates, among other activities, in state-regulated wetlands and waterways.
The Oregon Farm Bureau opposed provisions in House Bill 2238 that would have allowed DSL to increase fees administratively, arguing that lawmakers shouldn’t delegate this authority to the agency.
Last month, the House passed a version of the bill that dealt solely with environmental clean-ups, which had been stripped of the fee authority provisions.
“I believe that was in error. That’s why I am here,” Read told the Senate Natural Resources Committee, which is now considering HB 2238.
An amendment to the bill restoring the fee authority language is supported by Read and Gov. Tina Kotek, whose senior natural resource policy adviser, Geoff Huntington, also testified before the committee.
“I think all of us have to ask ourselves if it’s really appropriate for the Common School Fund to pay for the administration of the fill-removal program,” Read said.
The Legislature has implicitly agreed to the arrangement by staying silent on the matter, but lawmakers should at least know they’re making that decision, he said.
“Perhaps you will, too, but I want to ensure we are at least acknowledging these trade-offs,” he said.
Sen. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, said he didn’t object to the state treasurer’s dim view of funding the fill-removal program with education dollars.
However, he also questioned whether it’s fair to saddle permit applicants with rising regulatory costs.
“There is quite the process when it comes to the removal-fill. It is lengthy, it is expensive and we keep adding hurdles to get through the process,” Brock Smith said.
It’s unlikely that DSL would rely entirely on fee hikes to make up for the funding shortfall, but the amendment would give the agency time to consider how to solve the problem, Read said.
“It will begin to move things in the right direction,” he said. “There would probably need to be a variety of ways for this gap to be filled.”
The prospect of reviving the bill’s original intent has alarmed the Farm Bureau, despite assurances the agency will take a “robust and thoughtful” approach to the fee structure.
Over the past few years, DSL’s rule-making processes have been “neither of those things,” said Lauren Poor, OFB’s vice president of government and legal affairs.
Under the amendment, the agency’s would have two years to implement the new fee structure or its authority would revert back to the status quo.
The maximum fill-removal fee is currently $1,470, which isn’t enough for permit applications that require lengthy in-depth analysis, said Bill Ryan, DSL’s deputy director of operations.
“For complex projects, it does not cover,” he said. “It does not even come close.”
If the agency is granted the authority, DSL would likely implement several tiers of fees based on the workload required by different proposals, Ryan said. “Basically, not all permits are created equal.”
Representatives of affected industries would be included in a rules advisory committee, allowing them to weigh in on the underlying question, he said. “Who should bear the burden of the protection of the state’s waterways that the fill-removal program provides?”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.