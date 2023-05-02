SALEM — A top state official claims lawmakers wrongly refused to change how Oregon pays for a regulatory program that oversees work in wetlands and waterways.

State capitol building Salem Oregon

{photoSource}Bend Bulletin{/photoSource} Oregon State Capitol

State Treasurer Tobias Read claims the House made a mistake by continuing the fill-removal program’s current funding model, and he’s urging the Senate to correct it.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you