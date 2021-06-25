SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday she will lift statewide COVID-19 mandates on masking, social distancing and gatherings by no later than June 30.
Rules implemented to protect employees from the coronavirus in workplaces and labor housing, however, will remain in effect for the time being, according to the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
That means farms gearing up for harvest must continue to follow increased sanitation requirements, as well as density restrictions in labor camps for agricultural workers.
"Our rules, with the exception of masking and distancing, will remain in place and continue to be subject to discussion about when they'll be repealed and how they'll be phased out," said Michael Wood, Oregon OSHA administrator.
Increased protections for farmworkers date back to the beginning of the pandemic, when the agency began enforcing emergency COVID-19 regulations.
Among other measures, farms were required to roughly double the number of portable toilets and hand-washing stations for fieldworkers; clean and sanitize facilities three times a day; keep beds 6 feet apart in housing units; and prohibit unrelated workers from sharing bunk beds.
Workers also had to wear masks and stay 3 feet apart traveling to and from the field in employer-provided vans and buses.
The state set aside $30 million in federal coronavirus aid to support agricultural workers, including $16 million in direct compensation for farms under the Food Security and Farmworker Safety Program to help pay for complying with the emergency rule.
Nonetheless, the Oregon Farm Bureau petitioned in January to modify the employer housing rule, arguing it was expensive and displaced workers due to reduced housing capacity — placing them at greater risk by pushing them into unregulated environments.
An amended housing rule was adopted April 30 by Oregon OSHA, the same day as when the original emergency rule was set to expire.
Under the rule, farms that use air purifiers in bedrooms are granted a bit more latitude on housing density. Beds must still be spaced 6 feet apart, but that distance can be measured from the center of the bed, as opposed to the bed frame.
Without an air purifier, beds must be 6 feet apart from the frame, and rooms must provide at least 100 square feet of space per person.
The prohibition on bunk beds remains in place, unless the people are related or have previously lived together before in the same household.
Along with the housing rule, Oregon OSHA adopted a comprehensive COVID-19 workplace rule that applies to all job sites. That rule eliminated the requirement for extra portable toilets, and lowered the frequency for cleaning and sanitation.
There are also no longer any capacity limits on riding in vehicles.
The governor's announcement lifting masking and social distancing rules comes as Oregon now has 59.3% of its eligible population fully vaccinated, and 65.5% having received at least one dose of the vaccine. Brown had originally hoped that 70% would be vaccinated by the time those restrictions were lifted.
While the decision aims to fully reopen the state's economy, Wood said the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still present, hence the need for continued workplace restrictions.
"We know there are still risks present," he said. "It isn't like the risk of disease has completely vanished."
Wood said the rules are temporary, and the agency is having "regular conversations" about how and when to phase them out entirely.
"The COVID-19 rules will go away," he said. "In the case of the housing rules, I think they will probably be in place most of this growing season. I would not expect them to be in place next growing season."
Samantha Bayer, public policy counsel for the Oregon Farm Bureau, said growers are encouraged to see the state fully reopen businesses, but feel the workplace restrictions should be lifted as well.
"We want to see a full rollback of all COVID-19 regulations on June 30," Bayer said. "That includes the housing rules."
Sanitation requirements, in particular, should have been dropped a long time ago, Bayer said.
"The CDC has made it abundantly clear that surface contact is not, and has not, been a major transmitter of COVID-19," she said. "At a minimum, those definitely need to go away.”
On the positive side, Bayer said it is a relief that farmworkers will no longer be required to wear masks while harvesting crops. Masks can be especially uncomfortable in extreme heat, she said, with triple-digit temperatures expected to spread across the state.
"That in itself poses another safety risk," she said.