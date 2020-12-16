The Oregon Department of Forestry has canceled two timber sales to postpone proceedings in an environmental lawsuit, which the timber industry considers a troubling development.
In 2018, several environmental groups filed a complaint accusing the ODF of violating the Endangered Species Act by allowing sediments from logging to harm protected coho salmon.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and other reasons, the agency obtained a stay of the lawsuit in April that suspended the legal proceedings.
The litigation was further delayed after devastating wildfires burned more than 1 million acres of forestland in late summer.
The Center for Biological Diversity and two other environmental plaintiffs have now agreed to again delay the lawsuit until July 15, 2021, in exchange for ODF scrapping two timber sales totaling more than 440 acres in the Tillamook State Forest.
The ODF is working on a “habitat conservation plan” for multiple species in state forestlands, which the environmental lawsuit claims is necessary to avoid violating the ESA.
The agency plans to submit its plan to federal authorities for review with the goal of getting it approved in July 2022, which eventually “will moot this litigation,” according to a court document.
The Oregon Forest Industries Council, which has intervened in the lawsuit, didn’t object to the postponement but is concerned that environmental groups have “bullied” ODF to cancel the timber sales.
The plaintiffs have manipulated the state’s timber harvest schedule to achieve a political compromise, even though those logging projects wouldn’t endanger coho salmon, said Sara Duncan, OFIC’s communications director.
“We don’t think that’s how things should be done,” Duncan said.
Dropping the two timber sales could be perceived as ODF admitting the logging projects were problematic for protected species, which isn’t accurate, said Mike Eliason, OFIC’s general counsel.
“We don’t think there is any legal basis for doing so,” he said.
OFIC thinks the agency’s proposed habitat conservation plan is “overly conservative” but hopes the final version won’t be as restrictive in terms of harvestable acreage, Eliason said. Even so, the group sees such plan negotiations as preferable to court battles.
“We want to see a better public process with more balanced outcomes, but that’s better than constant litigation,” he said.
The two logging projects would be expected to generate nearly 10 million board-feet of timber and more than $3.2 million in gross revenues. After subtracting the costs of associated stream enhancements and other projects, the net income from the timber sales would be nearly $2.5 million.
Tillamook County, which intervened in the case and would obtain a portion of that money, did not object to the lawsuit’s postponement because ODF “agreed to replace lost timber volume” with alternative sales.
OFIC is nonetheless opposed to the cancellation because it sets a bad precedent, wasn’t necessary to achieve the litigation stay and “undercuts the strong evidence that the state is not committing incidental take in violation of the ESA,” Duncan said.
The Center for Biological Diversity, lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, pressed for the two timber sales to be canceled because they’d be harmful to coho salmon, said Noah Greenwald, its endangered species director. The plaintiffs are pleased with the deal, even though they also believe the habitat conservation plan should be improved.
At this point, the group wouldn’t be satisfied if the current version of the plan mooted the lawsuit because key details are still unclear, such as logging reductions on steep slopes to prevent erosion, Greenwald said.
“We hope it’s stronger than the draft,” he said.