The Oregon Supreme Court on May 22 will hear arguments on whether Gov. Kate Brown's stay-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were legal.
The high court late Monday blocked Baker County Circuit Judge Matt Shirtcliff's preliminary injunction and ruling that the orders violated state law. The state's lawyers immediately appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court.
Brown's orders were based on two state laws, which Shirtcliff ruled did not authorize her to maintain an open-ended closure of many businesses and other activities such as church services during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Supreme Court's action means Brown's executive orders will remain in effect statewide at least until the justices issue a ruling.
After a 20-minute hearing Monday morning at the Baker County Courthouse, Shirtcliff had granted the preliminary injunction to the plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed May 6 against the governor.
The next step is for attorneys from both sides to submit responses to the Supreme Court related to the governor's request to vacate the preliminary injunction Shirtcliff issued. Those responses are due by May 22, according to the decision by Thomas A. Balmer, presiding justice of the Supreme Court.
“Following swift action by the Oregon Supreme Court, my emergency orders to protect the health and safety of Oregonians will remain in effect statewide while the court hears arguments in this lawsuit," Brown said in a statement. “From the beginning of this crisis, I have worked within my authority, using science and data as my guide, heeding the advice of medical experts. This strategy has saved lives and protected Oregonians from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic."
In his decision, Shirtcliff on Monday declared that all executive orders Brown has issued related to the coronavirus pandemic are “null and void.”
Brown has exceeded her authority by restricting activities, including church services and business operations, for longer than the 28 days the governor is authorized under a state law related to public health emergencies, Shirtcliff said.
The judge's preliminary injunction blocked enforcement of the more than 10 executive orders the governor has issued since March 8.
Shirtcliff’s decision applied to the entire state. He ruled on the motions because the lawsuit challenging the duration of the governor’s legal authority was filed May 6 in Baker County Circuit Court.
Elkhorn Baptist Church of Baker City is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, which was filed by Salem attorney Ray Hacke of the Pacific Justice Institute, a nonprofit that defends religious liberty.
Bill Harvey, chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners, filed as an intervenor-plaintiff in the case as an individual rather than in his capacity as an elected official.
“Our emphasis was that she (Brown) overstepped her bounds,” Harvey said.
The governor’s lawyers, Marc Abrams and Christina Beatty-Walters, sought the immediate review of Shirtcliff’s decision by the state Supreme Court, with a goal of overturning his ruling.
Solicitor General Benjamin Gutman filed the petition with the state’s highest court Monday afternoon.
Abrams said there is evidence that measures in the governor’s executive orders have been effective at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, and that Shirtcliff should delay the injunction as a result.
But Hacke countered that the “issue is not whether it’s working. It’s whether she has exceeded the limits of her authority.”
In his written decision, the judge compared grocery stores and other businesses that have remained open, without social distancing guidelines, to churches, writing that churches can use the same precautions during worship services that involve more than 25 people, which has been the limit under the governor’s executive orders.
State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum took issue with Shirtcliff’s decision.
“With all respect, I believe the trial court’s grant of a preliminary injunction is legally incorrect," Rosenblum said. "We will argue that the judge erred in his construction of the relevant statutes and that he abused his discretion in issuing the preliminary injunction."
Shirtcliff in his ruling concluded that Brown, by citing a certain state law in some of her executive orders since her original emergency declaration March 8, in effect placed a 28-day limit on the state’s enforcement of those orders.
That law is Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) 433.441.
The law gives the governor a variety of powers, including the authority to “control or limit entry into, exit from, movement within and the occupancy of premises in any public area. ...”
Although Brown invoked a different law — ORS 401.165 — when she initially declared an emergency, Shirtcliff wrote that 401.165 “does not grant the governor power directly over the movement of citizens and gatherings.”
ORS 401.165 also does not include any time limits on the duration of the emergency. Brown has subsequently extended the emergency declaration through July 6.
That declaration is separate from the multiple executive orders the governor has issued. Brown eased some restrictions included in those executive orders on May 15 when she authorized most of the state’s 36 counties, including Baker, to move into the first phase of the state’s reopening plan.
The crux of the legal dispute involves the relationship between the two laws the governor has invoked — 401.165 and 433.441.
Brown’s attorneys argued in a May 14 hearing that because the governor cited 401.165 in the emergency declaration, that law, which has no time limits, is the controlling statute.
But Hacke argued — and Shirtcliff agreed — that the governor, by repeatedly citing ORS 433.441 in her executive orders, made those orders subject to the 28-day time limit allowed under that law for public health emergencies.
Moreover, Shirtcliff wrote in his decision that Brown, in order to issue executive orders that restrict residents’ movements and the size of their gatherings, had to involve 433.441 because 401.165 doesn’t give her that authority.
In their lawsuit the plaintiffs also cited an amendment to the Oregon Constitution — Article X-A — that Oregon voters added in a ballot measure in November 2012.
That section allows the governor to declare a “catastrophic disaster,” including in the event of a pandemic, and it sets a 30-day limit on the declaration unless the Legislature agrees to extend it.
Shirtcliff agreed with the governor’s lawyers that Article X-A doesn’t apply in this case because Brown has not cited that article in her emergency declaration or subsequent executive orders.
In the petition filed with the Oregon Supreme Court, the state's lawyers wrote that Shirtcliff committed a “fundamental legal error” in granting the preliminary injunction.
Specifically, they contend that the basis of Shirtcliff’s decision was legally flawed — the judge’s conclusion that the governor’s authority under ORS 401.165 is limited to 28 days due to provisions in ORS 433.441.
Gutman argues that provisions in the latter law — the one with the 28-day limit — “supplement rather than supplant” the governor’s authority under the former law.