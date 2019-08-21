SALEM — The 2019 Oregon State Fair returns to Salem Aug. 23 through Sept. 2, bringing thousands of animals, hundreds of thousands of visitors and millions of dollars in statewide economic impact.
Now in its 154th year, the fair features a carnival, live music and all-new attractions free with admission — such as Sea Lion Encounters, a monster truck competition and a demolition derby.
Dan Cox, Oregon State Fair spokesman, said last year’s event brought 316,153 unique visitors, which was up 19% over 2017. Total revenue was $6.2 million, including a 23% increase in carnival revenue and 27% increase in food and beverage revenue.
The 2018 fair cost $5.18 million in event expenses, not including overhead and year-round operating costs, Cox said.
Since the fair reorganized as a public corporation in 2014, Cox said it has experienced “a consistent pattern of growth every year in terms of attendance and revenue.” The one exception, he added, was 2017, when triple-digit temperatures and wildfire smoke kept more people home.
“By contrast, 2018 was a much friendlier year, weather-wise,” Cox said.
For 50 years, the Oregon State Fair operated as an independent state agency. In 2005, the Legislature abolished the agency and handed management of the fair over to the state Parks and Recreation Department.
But the fair continued to struggle financially, and in 2013 the Legislature established the State Fair Council with members appointed by the governor. Since 2014, it has run under the direction of the board and a CEO, which Cox said has allowed them to be more nimble.
“There’s a good positive track record over the last five years under the stewardship of this governor-appointed council,” Cox said. “Good things have been happening.”
According to the most recent figures from 2016, Cox said the fair is responsible for generating $37.5 million in statewide economic impact, and $27.5 million in Marion County.
The Legislature also recently awarded $5 million for the fair to renovate two historic buildings on the fairgrounds, Cox said. The Horse Arena is celebrating its centennial this year, while the nearby Poultry Building will turn 100 in 2021.
Cox said they will host a celebration for the Horse Arena at this year’s fair on Labor Day as part of the “Salute to Heroes and History.” Other new events this year include “The Wonderful World of Sawdust,” with wood-carving, log-rolling and ax-throwing contests, and the Jaripeo Espectacular, an all-or-nothing Mexican bull riding competition.
Agriculture remains a cornerstone of the fair’s tradition and culture, Cox said. Any given year, the fair hosts more than 5,000 animals, 4-H and FFA students from across Oregon. An Agricultural Showcase will also be held at the Forster Livestock Pavilion, with educational seminars and state legislators participating in a goat milking competition.
“The roots and the history of the state fair begin with agriculture. It’s always had an agricultural component to it, and it’s always celebrated all Oregon producers,” Cox said.
Mickey Killingsworth, who farms near Madras and serves as Ag Education Committee chairwoman for the Oregon Farm Bureau, said they will have a booth as part of the Agricultural Showcase Aug. 28-30. Farm Bureau members will give talks about genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, as well as Oregon’s hybrid seed carrot production and activities for kids.
“We just like going out and visiting with our neighbors,” Killingsworth said. “We just want to go be with them, people-to-people, and answer questions and have fun.”