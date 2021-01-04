SALEM — Applications are due Jan. 20 to fill two vacant seats on the Oregon Board of Agriculture.
The positions were previously held by Marty Myers and Grant Kitamura. Myers, general manager of Threemile Canyon Farms in Boardman, died Dec. 1. Kitamura, a managing partner at Baker & Murakami Produce Co. in Ontario, announced he is moving to Idaho.
Members of the state Board of Agriculture are appointed by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. The 10-member board advises the state Department of Agriculture on policy issues and develops recommendations on agricultural issues statewide.
Myers' term expires Sept. 17, 2023, and Kitamura's term expires Oct. 31, 2022. Both positions are eligible to serve at least one additional four-year term. Applicants for these seats must be actively engaged in farming or agricultural production.
The board meets quarterly throughout the state as determined by the chairperson. Compensation and travel expenses are provided under state law.
Other board membership requirements include:
• Seven board members who are actively engaged in the production of agricultural commodities.
• Two board members who are not actively engaged in the production of agricultural commodities.
• Director of Agriculture (ex-officio, non-voting).
• Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University (ex-officio, non-voting).
• Chairperson of the Soil and Water Conservation Commission (ex-officio).
• Members appointed to the board must be Oregon residents.
• Not more than five members appointed to the board may belong to the same political party.
Applicants must complete an interest form including their resumé, statement of interest and a short bio. For more information or to apply, visit www.oregon.gov/gov/admin.