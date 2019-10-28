Greg Walden, the only Republican member of Oregon's congressional delegation, announced Monday he will not seek re-election in 2020.
In a video statement, Walden, who was first elected to Congress in 1998, said he was confident he could have won another term in office, "But I also know that for me, the time has come to pursue new challenges and opportunities.
"So, I will not seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, nor election to any other office, but instead I will close the public service chapter of my life, thankful for the friends I’ve made and the successful work we’ve done together," Walden said.
Walden represents Oregon's 2nd congressional district, which encompasses all of Eastern Oregon and much of rural Central and Southern Oregon from Bend to Medford. The district spans 69,491 square miles — the seventh-largest congressional district in the country — with a population of 770,403.
Walden is the former chairman, and now top Republican, of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He also served in both the Oregon House of Representatives from 1989 to 1995, and state Senate from 1995 to 1997.
"At the end of this term, I will have devoted 30 years to the important calling of public service; of helping bring people together to solve problems and leave our communities, our beautiful state and our great nation better off for the next generation," Walden said.