Oregon water regulators are seeking to extend a pilot program that eases water transfers within irrigation districts through 2030 rather than immediately make it permanent statewide.
The Oregon Water Resources Commission has asked lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 130 to prolong the pilot program, which would otherwise sunset in early 2022.
The agency would prefer to gather more data and negotiate over improvements to the program for up to eight years rather than ask the Legislature to enact a new law governing intra-district water transfers this year, said Racquel Rancier, its senior policy coordinator.
However, if OWRD believes the rules are ready to be implemented permanently statewide earlier, it could could cut the pilot program short, Rancier said.
Started in 2003, the pilot program allows irrigation districts to change the place of water use within their boundaries without a formal temporary transfer application to OWRD.
Three irrigation districts initially participated in the pilot program, but that number has since grown to 15.
The pilot program has proven critical to farmers, who faced an enormous backlog of pending transfer applications before it was begun, said April Snell, executive director of the Oregon Water Resources Congress, which represents irrigation districts.
“If you were to submit an application for a temporary transfer, that application would not be acted upon until well after the irrigation season had passed — leaving many farmers in limbo, not having the water they needed that season,” Snell said during a recent legislative hearing.
Some irrigation districts would argue the pilot program already has a strong record of success and should be made permanent statewide right now, she said.
However, in light of the unprecedented problems facing lawmakers this session, it’s not the time to tackle that problem in 2021, Snell said.
Before the approach could be expanded statewide, regulators would also have to decide how to apply the program in small districts that aren’t overseen by professional managers, she said.
Additional information and documentation can help dispel possible “paranoid assertions” that the program leads to the misuse of water, Snell said.
No allegations of injury to other water users or improper enlargement of irrigation areas have arisen since the program began, she said.
Though the pilot program doesn’t require transfer applications, irrigation districts must still notify OWRD and consult with local watermasters when using it, Snell said.
“There is still notification and, more importantly, information provided on-the-ground to the watermaster so that the water continues to be used responsibly,” she said.