A crop duster sprays a potato field with fungicide. Farm advocates claim Oregon regulators have created an online data tool that exaggerates pesticide levels in waterways.

Oregon regulators have come under fire from agriculture and forestry advocates for allegedly misrepresenting information about pesticides in waterways to the public.

A new online “data viewer” displays information about pesticide detected in 12 river basins by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Agriculture.

