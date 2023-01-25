Oregon trapper cited in wolf poaching incident (copy)

Oregon ranchers are asking lawmakers to allocate an additional $800,000 for the state's wolf compensation fund, which pays for livestock losses and prevention practices.

 John and Karen Hollingsworth/USFWS

Ranchers are urging Oregon lawmakers to invest $800,000 in the state’s wolf compensation fund to help mitigate adverse livestock impacts from the predators.

However, environmental advocates claim the program is problematic and oppose the additional funding proposed in Senate Bill 471.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

