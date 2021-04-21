SALEM — The Oregon Department of Agriculture has filed an emergency rule blocking imports of marimo, or moss balls, infested with harmful invasive zebra mussels.
Moss balls are used in aquariums, and act as a natural filtration system absorbing pollutants such as phosphates, nitrogen, ammonia and other debris from the water.
But recently, authorities discovered zebra mussels nestled in imported moss balls in 32 states, including Oregon and Washington. Last month in Oregon, zebra mussels were found in "Betta Buddy Marimo Ball" moss plants sold at a pet store in the Salem area.
Rick Boatner, invasive species program supervisor for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, urged pet stores to immediately remove the product from their shelves.
"Our concern is that invasive mussels from this product could get into the wild, start a population and do serious damage," Boatner said.
ODA is following up with a quarantine on imported moss balls to keep zebra mussels out of the state.
"The detection of zebra mussels in Oregon is very serious," said Helmuth Rogg, director of plant protection and conservation programs for ODA. "These striped, little mollusks can breed and establish themselves quickly, threatening native fish and wildlife by consuming available food and smothering native species, destroying entire ecosystems."
Though small, zebra mussels are a big threat to agriculture, because they attach themselves hard services in waterways which can potentially cause blockages of irrigation pumps and headgates. Zebra mussels cause an estimated $1 billion per year in damages and control costs where they have become established in the U.S.
Currently, Oregon and the Pacific Northwest are free of zebra mussels in the wild.
Under the state quarantine, moss balls may only be imported into Oregon if accompanied by a compliance certificate stating the product was inspected and found free of zebra mussels, issued within seven days of shipment. Moss balls without the required proof of inspection will be destroyed.
Violations may result in a fine up to $10,000.
ODFW staff are contacting businesses and pet stores to determine if any moss balls with zebra mussels have been sold.
In the meantime, officials say moss balls can be safely destroyed by either freezing or boiling and throwing them away in the trash. They should not be flushed down the toilet or used as mulch.
Once moss balls are destroyed, aquariums should also be disinfected. After removing the fish, apply one cup of household bleach per gallon of water and let it sit for 10 minutes. Dispose of the water down a sink or toilet.