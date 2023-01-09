A Montana man is seeking $4 million for extensive injuries he allegedly sustained after falling into an Oregon pork processor’s open waste pit.
The plaintiff, Alan Jenne, claims the accident happened while he was making a late-night delivery to the Carlton Farms facility in Yamhill County in 2021.
The lawsuit claims Carlton Farms, a processor started in 1956 and bought by the Beef Northwest Feeders last year, negligently failed to warn or prevent access to the hazardous pit, which was left unguarded in an area commonly used for deliveries.
Falling into the waste pit caused the plaintiff to “suffer injury to the muscles, tendons, bones, soft tissues of the head, face, torso, legs and arms,” resulting in a concussion, numerous fractures and nerve damage, among other health problems, according to the complaint.
The accident caused Jenne up to $1 million in economic damages, including lost wages and medical bills, as well as up to $3 million in non-economic damages, such as mental and physical pain and suffering, the lawsuit said.
Carlton Farms could not be reached for comment as of press time.
