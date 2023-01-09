A Montana man is seeking $4 million for extensive injuries he allegedly sustained after falling into an Oregon pork processor’s open waste pit.

The plaintiff, Alan Jenne, claims the accident happened while he was making a late-night delivery to the Carlton Farms facility in Yamhill County in 2021.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you