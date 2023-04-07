Diesel prices (copy)

A rancher fills his tractor's tank with diesel. Oregon lawmakers decided against pulling the trigger on a phase-out of petroleum diesel, opting to study the issue instead.

 Orlin Wagner/Associated Press File

SALEM — A proposed phase-out of petroleum diesel has again stalled in the Oregon Legislature as lawmakers have instead opted to examine the idea’s feasibility.

The prohibition on petroleum diesel sales would have begun in the Portland metropolitan area in 2026, expanded to Western Oregon in 2028 and applied statewide in 2030 under Senate Bill 803.

