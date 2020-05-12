ALBANY, Ore. — A Willamette Valley food processor may be fined $2,000 after state regulators found workplace safety violations tied to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the company’s vegetable plant in Albany.
Oregon OSHA issued one citation May 4 to National Frozen Foods for failing to keep workers at least 6 feet apart along production lines. Social distancing is required on the job under an executive order signed by Gov. Kate Brown in March to fight the novel coronavirus.
At least 34 people, including employees and their family members, have tested positive for COVID-19 related to the outbreak, according to Linn County Public Health.
Oregon OSHA began investigating National Frozen Foods on April 20 in response to worker complaints. Between March 23 and April 20, the agency reports 18 employees were allowed to work within 2-4 feet of each other during their shifts at the plant.
According to the citation, National Frozen Foods was aware of multiple employees testing positive for COVID-19 on or about April 14. That means the company knew about sick workers and allowed operations to continue before temporarily closing the plant nine days later.
Michael Wood, Oregon OSHA administrator, said the agency expects employers to follow the state’s requirements to protect workers against the spread of the disease.
“Continuing to do business as usual at the expense of worker safety is not acceptable,” Wood said in a statement.
Oregon OSHA has received about 3,700 complaints related to COVID-19, a spokesman for the agency said.
Steve Schossberger, general counsel and vice president of National Frozen Foods, said the company plans to appeal the citation.
National Frozen Foods employs more than 300 workers at the Albany plant, processing beans, cut corn, creamed corn, squash and vegetable purees. The plant voluntarily closed April 23 after eight employees and two family members tested positive for COVID-19.
Schossberger said the plant underwent a deep cleaning and collaborated with Linn County Public Health, the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Agriculture to test additional employees. Testing for 191 employees took place May 1, with 10 cases coming back positive.
In all, 34 total positive tests have been traced back to the Albany plant. The plant reopened on May 6 using only automated packing lines, Schossberger said.
Schossberger did not dispute whether workers were stationed within 6 feet of one another on the case packing line, but said they were wearing full personal protective equipment including gloves, hair nets and face coverings. He also argued there is no proof that employees contracted COVID-19 in the workplace.
Oregon OSHA took provisions in the governor’s stay-at-home order intended for individual residents and retail businesses, and incorrectly applied them to an essential industrial facility, Schossberger said.
He added the statement made by Wood “is unfair and undermines the great work that has been done by (National Frozen Foods) in cooperation with Linn County Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, USDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are not aware of any reports suggesting COVID-19 is transmitted by food or packaging. Still, National Frozen Foods says it is partnering with the USDA to ensure food safety.