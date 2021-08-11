SALEM — The Oregon Department of Agriculture is set to unveil new rules for hemp producers that will bring the state’s Hemp Program into compliance with the USDA.
Sunny Summers, cannabis policy coordinator for ODA, said the agency will release draft rules for public comment by no later than Sept. 1. Changes won’t go into effect until Jan. 1, 2022, leaving the current rules intact through this fall’s harvest.
“Everything that we’re talking about now will be for the new licensing year,” Summers said during a webinar Tuesday, hosted by the Oregon Industrial Hemp Farmers Association.
Summers was one of three speakers invited to discuss House Bill 3000 with growers. The bill, signed by Gov. Kate Brown on July 19, has multiple components aimed at regulating cannabis products and cracking down on illegal marijuana operations.
Part of the legislation also granted ODA new authorities — including the ability to conduct background checks — required by the USDA to govern hemp production.
Hemp was legalized as an agricultural commodity in the 2018 Farm Bill, though the USDA did not publish its final hemp rule until January.
Oregon has had a pilot program for hemp in place since 2015, though ODA must update its rules to comply with the USDA. Apart from background checks, Summers said the federal rule stipulates a 30-day pre-harvest testing window to ensure the crop does not exceed 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.
By definition, hemp cannot legally exceed that 0.3% THC limit, though industry groups are lobbying for the USDA to raise the threshold to 1%.
If that happens, Summers said ODA would be allowed under HB 3000 to change the definition of hemp in its own program without having to return to the Legislature.
HB 3000 also approved ODA’s budget request for eight new positions, Summers said, including the department’s first full-time hemp program manager. Previously, hemp was licensed and inspected by the state alongside nurseries and Christmas tree farms.
Meanwhile, ODA was granted broader authority under the bill to revoke hemp licenses and require the destruction of crops that fail to meet standards. Specifically, Summers mentioned growers who might apply for a hemp license as a cover for producing illegal marijuana.
“The state and the industry are not going to continue to support this kind of activity,” she said.
Growers who violate their hemp license may be banned from reapplying for up to two years, Summers added.
The newly renamed Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has also approved temporary rules under HB 3000, and will work with ODA to test hemp fields across Oregon to determine if the grows are legitimate or illegal.
Steven Crowley, a compliance specialist for OLCC, discussed the agency’s role during the webinar, which includes regulating cannabis intoxicants and restricting sales of “adult-use cannabis” to minors.
OLCC is defining “adult-use cannabis” as hemp products with 0.5 milligrams of THC. That includes Delta-9 THC — the main component in cannabis that gets users high — and Delta-8 THC, a chemically similar compound.
According to OLCC, Delta-8 THC can be produced from hemp and used to make products with higher potency levels than marijuana while being sold outside of Oregon’s regulated market and in stores where anyone could buy it.
“For regulating cannabis intoxicants, that’s one of the places where OLCC has a little bit more of an active role,” Crowley explained.
Finally, HB 3000 establishes a task force to address future regulations and marketing of growing cannabis in Oregon.
Courtney Moran, president of the Oregon Industrial Hemp Farmers Association, and Mary Anne Cooper, vice president of public policy for the Oregon Farm Bureau, said the industry has secured seats on the task force for both hemp growers and handlers.
Moran said HB 3000 is, overall, a positive for Oregon hemp growers and may serve as a model for other states going forward.
“It’s not perfect,” Moran said. “It’s definitely a miraculous improvement, I would say, from where we started this (legislative) session. I think we were able to come to a very reasonable and workable solution that addressed the main concerns from all parties.”