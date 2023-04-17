Chase with rabbit

A bill lowering state barriers to meat rabbit production in Oregon spurred by Chase Myatt, a young farmer near Baker City, is making bipartisan headway in the state Legislature. Recent discussions about the legislation have prompted a proposal to expand the state's humane slaughter law to include rabbits.

SALEM — A bill meant to reduce barriers for small-scale rabbit meat production has also sparked a proposal to expand Oregon’s humane slaughter law.

On-farm slaughter of 1,000 rabbits a year would be permitted without a state meat processor’s license under House Bill 2689, which has won bipartisan support among lawmakers.

