Recreational vehicles could be used to help prevent thefts from farms and ranches under a bill before the Oregon Legislature.

Recreational vehicles could be used to guard against theft on Oregon farmland under legislation that would broaden a land use rule currently limited to forestland.

Under House Bill 2203, RVs could be parked for up to five months in “exclusive farm use” zones to protect equipment and crops, expanding the list of conditionally permitted uses in areas otherwise restricted to agriculture.

