SALEM — Claudia Sanchez remembers feeling sick as wildfire smoke choked the skies over Western Oregon for several weeks last fall.
Sanchez, 40, was working 10-hour shifts Monday through Saturday at a flower farm in Mt. Angel, about 35 miles south of Portland, when the devastating Labor Day mega-fires began raging out of control. Hurricane-force winds blew thick smoke into the Willamette Valley, where farmworkers were tending more than 170 different crops.
Though Sanchez was in a warehouse bundling flowers, she said it was open to the elements, allowing smoke to enter. Her throat burned. Her head ached. When she blew her nose, she was startled to see black ash.
"It was not a good experience at all," Sanchez said, speaking through a translator. "I just felt like I wanted and needed air."
Sanchez's story was all too common among farmworkers who labored through the intense wildfire season, said Reyna Lopez, executive director for Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste, or PCUN, Oregon's largest Latino union.
Many workers complained of nausea, headaches and fatigue, Lopez said. The cloth masks they wore were largely ineffective against the noxious smoke, and protective respirators were not always available on the job.
The coronavirus pandemic only made matters worse. Sanchez could not afford to stay home during smoke-filled days, while her husband struggled to find restaurant work with businesses closed by the governor. The couple has two young daughters, ages 11 and 9.
"We really saw that perfect storm of COVID-19 and the effects of wildfires in our communities pretty hard," Lopez said. "At this point, it is crisis on top of crisis."
In response, state lawmakers and workplace regulators are targeting new rules that would require employers to monitor air quality and either suspend outdoor work or provide respirators if pollution levels exceed a certain threshold.
A similar law is already on the books in California, adopted in 2019 by the state's Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Advisory committee
Gov. Kate Brown has already directed state agencies to develop standards for protecting workers during excessive heat and wildfire smoke. The mandate was part of Brown's executive order last year targeting climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.
The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon OSHA are expected to begin drafting guidelines within the next month. A rules advisory committee, or RAC, will meet virtually to discuss smoke levels, which protective equipment should be required, and what the cost will be for employers — including farms.
According to an analysis of the California rule, buying N95 masks, respirators and conducting additional training is expected to cost a typical business $191.19 each year, and $150.74 per year for small businesses.
OHA was also directed by Brown to issue a report on health and climate in 2020, which was released in December. The report identifies farmworkers as "particularly vulnerable," experiencing disproportionate rates of occupational injuries and illness due to more exposure to heat and smoke.
Michael Wood, state OSHA administrator, said the committee will be working on two separate proposals, including one for wildfire smoke and one for heat stress. The wildfire smoke rule should be ready for public review by August, Wood said.
"We would definitely like to see OSHA have some protocols and more clear rules around what kind of equipment workers should have, and creating an avenue to access respirators, specifically the ones recommended during wildfire smoke," Lopez said.
House Bill 2588
At the same time, state Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, D-Woodburn, is sponsoring House Bill 2588, which unlike the rule-making process, would go into effect immediately upon passage.
HB 2588 calls for employers to monitor the Air Quality Index, which measures levels of air pollution on a scale of zero to 500. The bill would require employers to either suspend outdoor work or provide filtering masks and respirators when the index reaches 151 — the same as California's wildfire smoke rule.
But Jenny Dresler, a lobbyist for the Oregon Farm Bureau, said the bill leaves several questions unanswered, including what types of masks or respirators would be required, whether all farms would have equal access to air quality data, and how they should train employees.
Dresler said she feels the policy may be better handled by the advisory committee, as opposed to legislation, which would allow a broader conversation and feedback from farms and other industries.
"There are just a lot of technical questions in order to make this a workable standard or not," Dresler said.
The Farm Bureau is also concerned about conflicting rules coming from OSHA and the Legislature, creating uncertainty for farms already struggling to navigate the regulatory environment and added costs of complying with current COVID-19 restrictions.
"It is really, really tough to own a family farm or ranch," Dresler said. "How can we keep our farms and our farm families viable, and also protect workers at the end of the day?"