Chase Myatt, a young rabbit grower, is asking Oregon lawmakers to include rabbit slaughter in a state on-farm licensing exemption that's currently limited to poultry.

Up to 1,000 rabbits per year could be slaughtered on-farm without an Oregon meat processing license under a bill that would expand an existing poultry exemption.

House Bill 2689 would allow the rabbit meat to be sold directly to consumers in Oregon by farmers who raised and killed the animals themselves, though the products couldn’t enter interstate commerce.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

