Oregon lawmakers have been asked to make permanent a 500-acre limit on canola in the Willamette Valley, which opponents of the bill claim is an arbitrary restriction.

Lawmakers are considering permanently restricting canola cultivation in Oregon’s Willamette Valley to 500 acres, a limit initially set a decade ago to enable research on the crop.

Though that study ended six years ago, concluding canola poses no greater hazard to contaminate specialty seed crops than related plants, the 500-acre cap has endured along with the controversy over the crop’s regulation.

