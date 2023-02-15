Cutting Juniper 2A.jpg (copy)

A worker removes a juniper tree. Oregon lawmakers are considering a $9.8 million juniper removal bill aimed at restoring rangeland hydrology.

 Ellen Morris Bishop/EO Media

The battle against junipers would get a $9 million boost in seven Oregon counties under a bill intended to protect scarce water from the notoriously thirsty rangeland trees.

Under House Bill 3142, juniper removal grants ranging from $500,000 to $2.5 million would be directed to soil and water conservation districts in Crook, Jefferson, Klamath, Deschutes, Harney, Lake and Wheeler counties.

