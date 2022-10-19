An Oregon farm and juice processor has traded lawsuits with a California fruit broker, each accusing the other of contract violations.
Stewart Brothers, which grows fruit and makes juice in Oregon’s Hood River County, seeks $145,000 in damages for allegedly defective oranges shipped by fruit broker TerraFresh Organics of Reedley, Calif.
The complaint claims that Stewart Brothers, which sells juice under the Columbia Gorge Organic brand, could not use the oranges because they were moldy or desiccated.
The oranges didn’t meet “juice grade” quality standards, yielding about 40-50 gallons per bin instead of the expected 65-70 gallons, the complaint said.
TerraFresh also delivered the fruit in boxes, rather than bins, indicating it was trying to “salvage the oranges after failing to sell them to a different buyer,” according to the complaint filed in Hood River County Circuit Court.
The lawsuit alleges that its female purchasing agent was subjected to “inappropriate, hard sell tactics” by an employee of TerraFresh as part of an “intentional scheme to sell lower grade fruit.”
According to the complaint, the TerraFresh employee would talk at length about personal matters with the “impressionable” purchasing agent in an attempt to discourage complaints about the subpar fruit.
TerraFresh Organics has filed its own complaint in federal court, alleging that Stewart Brothers violated the federal Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act.
Under PACA, proceeds from the sale of fresh fruit and vegetable crops must be kept in trust until the supplier is paid for the delivery.
According to TerraFresh’s federal complaint, last year the company shipped 14 truckloads of oranges, grapefruits and limes from California and Mexico to Stewart Brothers in Hood River.
Due to quality problems, TerraFresh provided a discount on five of those truckloads, but similar issues did not arise with the remaining transactions and Stewart Brothers offered no proof of quality problems, the complaint said.
TerraFresh claims it received $17,600 for the shipments, leaving an unpaid balance of $109,600 that it’s now seeking in the federal court action.
The lawsuit also seeks a court order requiring Stewart Brothers to replenish its PACA trust account to cover the claims of all unpaid suppliers.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.