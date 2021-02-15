Irrigators would no longer be able to automatically block certain water shut-offs under a bill that Oregon farm groups claim would endanger due process rights.
Under the “automatic stay” provision of Oregon water law, an irrigator can file a lawsuit to immediately stop the enforcement of a government order against pumping or diverting water.
The mechanism — called a harmful loophole by detractors and a necessary protection by defenders — has repeatedly come under fire in the Legislature in recent years.
House Bill 2244 would prevent irrigators from invoking the automatic stay against shut-offs specifically intended to preserve in-stream water rights owned by tribal governments and state agencies.
Proponents argue that HB 2244 makes a nuanced change to the automatic stay provision rather than eliminating it altogether, but opponents say it simply creates unfair preferences for specific types of water rights holders.
Revising the automatic stay process is necessary to correct the injustice suffered by the Klamath Tribes, who’ve been prevented from enforcing their water rights by the provision, according to the bill’s supporters.
“This is contrary to almost every proceeding in court, where the preliminary injunction must be supported by a showing of a likelihood of prevailing,” said Rep. Mary Wilde, D-Eugene, the bill’s chief sponsor.
Irrigators who believe that water regulators aren’t justified in seeking a water shut-off can still file a motion for a preliminary injunction, she said during a recent legislative hearing.
“That does not mean the junior water right holder is without recourse in this case,” Wilde said. “It just restructures how that recourse would occur.”
Ed Goodman, attorney for the Klamath Tribes, said Oregon’s automatic stay provision is an anomaly that turns due process on its head, since senior water rights holders aren’t even notified that their enforcement action has been blocked.
“I get a puzzled look from attorneys who practice water law in other states any time I mention this bizarre automatic stay process,” he said. “If it’s so necessary to protecting and preserving water rights, ask the question why it isn’t used anywhere else in the arid West.”
Defenders of the automatic stay provision counter that it ensures irrigators have a chance to challenge potentially incorrect enforcement orders before they can take a steep economic toll.
“This is not a loophole as it’s been characterized by the bill’s proponents. It’s a necessary procedure for due process,” said Sarah Liljefelt, attorney for the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association.
While every state has different water enforcement procedures, they all have mechanisms in place to provide irrigators with due process before depriving them of private property, she said.
The core of the issue isn’t about senior water rights holders versus junior ones, but rather about the government’s burden to prove that enforcement orders are justified, Liljefelt said.
“Since there is no due process prior to that shut-off, due process is not satisfied without the ability to stay the order and seek judicial review,” she said.
Proponents have praised SB 2244 for making narrow reforms to the automatic stay process, but the proposal actually just “adds insult to injury,” said Dominic Carollo, attorney for the Water for Life irrigator group.
Giving preferential treatment to certain in-stream water rights at the expense of all others in Oregon raises constitutional questions about equal protection under the law, he said.
Currently, the Oregon Water Resources Department can override an automatic stay if it serves a substantial public interest, Carollo said. “They have that power. They can do that.”
Seeking a preliminary injunction — rather than obtaining an automatic stay — doesn’t provide irrigators with an adequate remedy because enforcement orders can be issued without public hearings or an evidentiary record, he said.
“It’s simply a summary order without any evidence or anything provided to the regulated party that says shut down your well,” Carollo said.