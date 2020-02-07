Defenders of an Oregon law that shields farmers from irrigation shutdowns argue it’s not being abused and shouldn’t be weakened.
Water regulators can order a farmer to stop irrigating to protect flows for the owner of senior water rights.
However, junior water rights holders can block the enforcement of such orders by filing lawsuits against the Oregon Water Resources Department.
This “automatic stay” provision has come under fire from such critics as the Klamath Tribes, who hold the oldest “time immemorial” water rights with top priority in their basin.
House Bill 4086 proposes to eliminate the automatic stay provision and would instead require farmers to first demonstrate they’re likely to prevail in the lawsuit.
An amended version of the bill would require farmers to demonstrate they’d suffer an “irreparable injury” from the enforcement order that outweighs the harm to the senior irrigator.
Under the original bill, farmers who lose such lawsuits would also be liable for the attorney fees of senior water rights holders.
Brad Parrish, water rights specialist with the Klamath Tribes, said the bill would impose reasonable requirements to prevent junior irrigators from using the automatic stay as a “weapon.”
Currently, they can file lawsuits to block enforcement actions, then drop the complaints and use the same tactic the next year to keep irrigating, Parrish said.
The tribes rely on healthy surface flows for fishing, and the automatic stay prevents them from protecting their resources, said Don Gentry, the tribes’ chairman.
“This loophole has been used to deny us water we have a right to,” he said.
Critics of HB 4086 say the proposal seeks to correct a problem that’s been overblown, since lawsuits that invoke the automatic stay provision are infrequent and have recently focused on a controversial policy specific to the Klamath Basin.
“I want to dispel this notion of a raft of lawsuits being filed and then voluntarily dismissed without being pursued,” said Dominic Carollo, an attorney for Water for Life, an irrigator organization.
Only a single petition challenging an OWRD enforcement order benefited from the automatic stay in 2019, he said.
Roughly a dozen such lawsuits were filed in 2018 but they challenged a new groundwater regulation in the Klamath Basin that halted pumping due to alleged interference with surface flows, he said.
Early last year, OWRD temporarily scaled back that policy so it affects fewer well owners until a permanent rule is devised.
Filing a lawsuit and obtaining an automatic stay allows farmers to challenge enforcement actions that OWRD doesn’t justify before ordering irrigation shutdowns, he said.
“Those individuals had no due process prior to having their water turned off,” Carollo said, noting that other statutes already protect against frivolous lawsuits.
Lawsuits against enforcement actions don’t necessarily involve the seniority of water rights but instead challenge how OWRD interprets its policies, he said.
The seniority of the Klamath Tribes’ water rights, for example, wasn’t in question — the lawsuits disputed the alleged connection between groundwater and surface flows.
“There’s more to Oregon water law than prior appropriations doctrine,” Carollo said, referring to the “first in time, first in right” policy common in Western water law.
The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association also defended the automatic stay provision, arguing in submitted testimony that the bill seeks a “statewide solution to a local perceived problem.”
In instances where the OWRD determines “substantial public harm” will result from an automatic stay, the agency can already override the automatic stay provision, according to OCA. In the Klamath cases, though, the agency chose not to do that.
“Therefore, the motivation for HB 4086 is misguided and evidences the fact that this bill is completely unnecessary,” the group said.