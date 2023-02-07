Alfalfa seed crop

Combines harvest alfalfa seed. The Oregon House has voted unanimously to disband the Oregon Alfalfa Seed Commission, which no longer has enough farmers to sustain the research and promotions program.

 Courtesy of Mark Wagoner

SALEM — The winds of change seem ready to sweep away the Oregon Alfalfa Seed Commission, as the crop’s remaining growers cannot sustain the research and promotions program.

Assessments paid by farmers have declined too much to support the commission, which the Oregon House voted unanimously to disband on Feb. 7 under House Bill 2411. The proposal will now be considered by the Senate.

