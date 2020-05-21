CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon hemp farmers could be just months, if not weeks, away from having certified seed to plant for the first time during the 2020 growing season.
Andrew Altishin, who manages the Oregon Seed Certification Service at Oregon State University, said several experimental hemp varieties are now awaiting approval from the national Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies.
Once the association’s Hemp Variety Review Board meets, it could accept the varieties that would then get the coveted blue certification tag from Oregon administrators. That means the seeds meet all state specifications for hemp, including feminized plants and germination rates.
“I’m hoping there’s some (certified seed) available this season, for sure,” Altishin said. “It could be a month. It could be two weeks, and it could be eight weeks. It just depends when the national review board meets and approves.”
Having certified seed is a benefit for just about any crop. It ensures that farmers are actually getting what the breeder says they are getting. Altishin used apples as an example, so when growers buy seeds for Red Delicious, they don’t end up with an orchard full of Granny Smiths.
But with hemp, the traits aren’t so obvious. Growers are primarily concerned with the plant’s chemical profile. They want to maximize the amount of cannabidiol, or CBD, without exceeding the 0.3% threshold for tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, found in marijuana.
Most farmers currently grow hemp for CBD, an extract used to treat a variety of ailments from pain to seizures. Hemp can also be used to make rope, textiles, paper and building materials.
The problem, Altishin said, is so many farmers were in a rush to plant hemp after it was legalized in the 2018 Farm Bill that they were snatching up potentially unreliable seeds. Whether the plants tested high for THC, or only half of the seeds actually germinated, much of the crop ended up being worthless.
At a price of $1 per seed, or $25,000 to $30,000 for a pound of seeds, that was a bitter financial pill for growers to swallow.
“If you buy seed off the internet, you’re just throwing around your money and hoping you’re getting something good,” Altishin said.
OSU began the process of certifying hemp seed in July 2019, shortly after the university established the Global Hemp Innovation Center, combining more than 40 faculty members across 19 academic disciplines researching hemp genetics and uses.
The Oregon Seed Certification Service formed a Hemp Advisory Committee to come up with standards and guidelines for certifying hemp seed. The committee includes growers, breeders and hemp processors from across the state.
Initial guidelines include an 85% germination rate and 99.9% feminized plants for hemp used to make CBD oil.
However, Altishin acknowledged that standards could change as the USDA comes out with new rules for growing and harvesting the crop.
“As the USDA changes the testing protocol, we have to adopt that and make sure we’re meeting all the same guidelines,” he said.
Altishin said hemp breeders and companies began applying for certification around the beginning of the year. The Oregon Seed Certification Service already certifies about 250,000 acres of seed crops annually, representing 50 different crop species.
Learning about hemp has been an interesting process, Altishin said, adding that national organizations are now looking to Oregon as a leader in hemp certification.
“It’s really great to see,” he said. “It’s been exciting to learn about, in addition to all the stuff we already do.”