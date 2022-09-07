Iverson hemp

Ken Iverson checks on his hemp plants. The Iverson family's hemp acreage is down 99% from the peak three years ago.

 

Compared to previous years, the upcoming hemp harvest isn’t going to be much of chore at Ken Iverson’s family farm near Woodburn, Ore.

With only 2 acres in production, Iverson expects to reap less than 1% of the amount he did just three years ago, at the peak of Oregon’s hemp boom.

