An Oregon company alleges more than $2 million worth of its hemp was seized and destroyed by law enforcement officers from two counties who claimed the crop was marijuana.
A complaint filed against the sheriff’s departments of Josephine and Jackson counties alleges they executed a “facially invalid” warrant to search for marijuana on April 22 at a property in Williams, Ore., leased by the Oregonized Hemp Co. and its owner, Justin Pitts.
Even though they were told the crop was industrial hemp, law enforcement officers “explicitly rejected these warnings” and confiscated at least 5,000 pounds of the material from a greenhouse, the complaint said.
The next day, the sheriff’s departments filed a supplemental order containing “false statements” that sought permission from the Josephine County Circuit Court to destroy the industrial hemp “in order to cover up the fact” they’d unlawfully taken the company’s property, the lawsuit alleges.
The crop has since been destroyed, according to the plaintiff's "information and belief."
The lawsuit seeks $2.5 million in compensation from the counties for unlawful seizure, unlawful taking and violations of due process because the search warrant wasn’t supported by probable cause.
Also, the counties have “engaged in a pattern and practice” of actions over several years “intended to intimidate and harass” the company and its owner, denying them equal protection under the law, according to the complaint.
Aside from growing and processing its own industrial hemp, Oregonized Hemp Co. contracts with other landowners to grow the crop, which it processes into “herbal teas, lotions and other consumable items,” the lawsuit said.
The company kept its hemp at a building owned by Pitts in Grants Pass, Ore., until that city’s fire marshal ordered the crop be moved off-site last October because “fibrous material” couldn’t be stored there, the plaintiff claims. At that point, the hemp crop was moved to a greenhouse on the leased property in Williams.
Regular testing showed the company’s industrial hemp contained less than 0.3% of the psychoactive compound THC, complying with the Oregon Department of Agriculture's registration requirements, the complaint said.
Above 0.3% THC, the cannabis sativa plant is considered marijuana, which cannot legally be grown under federal law or outside Oregon’s regulatory system for the crop.
Capital Press was unable to reach the Oregonized Hemp Co., Justin Pitts, or their attorney. Media representatives of the sheriff’s departments named in the complaint also couldn't be reached for comment.
A search of Oregon court records revealed no criminal or civil charges pending against Pitts or his company for unlawful marijuana production.