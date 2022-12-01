Gov. Kate Brown, Ellie Norris

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, left, and Ellie Norris, a member of the Oregon Blueberry Commission and co-owner of Norris Blueberry Farms in Umpqua, Ore., with a blueberry product during a trip to South Korea and Japan. Oregon blueberries are in high demand in those countries.

 ODA

UMPQUA, Ore. — The blueberry industry was well represented when an Oregon delegation of government and business officials recently visited South Korea and Japan.

Bryan Ostlund, executive director of the Oregon Blueberry Commission; Ellie Norris, a member of the commission and co-owner of Norris Blueberry Farms based in Umpqua; and representatives of Oregon Berry Packing, Willamette Valley Fruit Co. and AC Foods were members of the delegation that was led by Gov. Kate Brown in late October.

