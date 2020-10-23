SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Friday that extends COVID-19 protections for farmworkers living in employer-provided housing through April 30.
The order mirrors part of an emergency rule adopted by the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration in June, bolstering sanitation and social distancing requirements in agricultural labor camps while outlining measures for quarantining sick workers.
Oregon OSHA's temporary rule is set to expire Oct. 25. Instead, Brown said housing protections will remain in place. Her order also adds possible criminal penalties, making violations a Class C misdemeanor.
"There is no doubt that COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on historically under-served and marginalized communities, including migrant and seasonal farmworkers," Brown said. "As workers continue critical farm labor activities through the off-season, it is important that these much-needed protections remain in place."
The rule applies only to registered labor camps. It does not cover community-based housing units, hotels or motels.
Among the provisions outlined in the order, farms must:
• Provide one toilet facility for every 10 occupants, or fraction thereof.
• Clean portable toilets at least three times per day, and plumbed restrooms at least twice daily.
• Keep beds at least 6 feet apart for unrelated workers, or separated by an impermeable barrier such as Plexiglass or heavy plastic sheeting.
• Appoint one or more "social distancing officers."
• Sanitize high-contact surfaces, such as door knobs, shower heads and garbage bins, at least twice per day.
• Isolate workers if they test positive for COVID-19, with their own separate facilities.
Samantha Bayer, policy counsel for the Oregon Farm Bureau, said the group was not consulted and only learned about the governor's executive order less than 24 hours before it was announced.
In a statement, the organization criticized Brown for subverting the public process, while taking resources away from areas where COVID-19 is actually spreading. Of the 11,617 complaints Oregon OSHA has received regarding COVID-19, just 33 violations were tied to farms, according to the agency's data.
Bayer said there have not been any identified workplace outbreaks of COVID-19 in agricultural housing since the pandemic began, even before the Oregon OSHA rule was adopted.
"We believe there is a way forward here to protect people from COVID-19 without displacing them," Bayer said. "Because we've been shut out of the conversation, (our farmers) are just kind of left to take what the state gives them."
Oregon OSHA initially adopted COVID-19 farmworker protections based on a petition by the Oregon Law Center and Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center. At the time, farms worried about displacing workers due to the high cost of modifying housing units, potentially leaving crops unharvested over the summer.
More than two-thirds of Oregon's agricultural labor camps are in Hood River and Wasco counties in the Columbia River Gorge, where farmers produce most of the state's labor-intensive pears and cherries.
To help ease some of the financial burden, Oregon created the Food Security and Farmworker Safety Program, with $16 million in direct aid to farms to help foot some of the bill. However, that program is also set to expire, Bayer said.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture announced the FSFS deadline was extended through Nov. 6 following the governor's executive order.
Bayer said the Farm Bureau is working to help farms get into compliance immediately, while identifying new and alternative sources of funding.
"Once the dust settles, we’ll look at what the legality of this is," she said.