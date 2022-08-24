Oregon farmworkers hold a spectrum of opinions on the state's new overtime pay law.

Under the legislation passed earlier this year, farmworkers — who previously did not qualify for overtime pay under an agricultural exemption — will be owed time-and-a-half wages after 55 weekly hours of work in 2023, after 48 hours of work in 2025-2026 and after 40 hours per week beginning in 2027.

