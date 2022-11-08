Turkey hazelnuts (copy)

Hazelnuts drying on a street and sidewalk in Bulancak, Giresun, Turkey. An Oregon farm has prompted a federal trade investigation into allegations that imported Turkish hazelnuts are fraudulently being sold as organic.

 Paris Achen/For the Capital Press

The U.S. International Trade Commission is examining whether hazelnut kernels, pastes, flours and spreads from Turkey are falsely advertised as organic to the detriment of U.S. producers.

The inquiry was prompted by a complaint from Pratum Farm of Salem, Ore., which wants the federal government to ban mislabeled hazelnuts from several Turkish suppliers.

