The U.S. International Trade Commission is examining whether hazelnut kernels, pastes, flours and spreads from Turkey are falsely advertised as organic to the detriment of U.S. producers.
The inquiry was prompted by a complaint from Pratum Farm of Salem, Ore., which wants the federal government to ban mislabeled hazelnuts from several Turkish suppliers.
According to the complaint, Turkish hazelnuts misrepresented as organic are selling at prices below legitimate organic hazelnuts grown in the U.S., or even conventionally grown hazelnuts.
“It should be plain that this kind of phenomenon harms the U.S. hazelnut industry, both organic and conventional,” the complaint said.
Cheap imports from Turkey are now “colliding” with the small organic segment of U.S. hazelnut production, threatening to swamp this niche industry, according to Pratum Farm.
The Turkish crops are also competing with conventional hazelnuts while claiming to be the “safest product possible” grown without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, the farm said.
“When typical consumers are presented with this choice of buying ‘organic’ from Turkey at or below the same price as ‘conventional,’ is it not likely that the consumers will buy organic?” the complaint asks.
Whether they’re produced at home or abroad, crops labeled as “organic” must meet standards set under the USDA’s National Organic Program, including a “farm-level certification process,” the complaint said.
Cultivating hazelnuts organically involves added time and expense for Pratum Farm, which must comply with record-keeping requirements and has invested in specialized equipment to compensate for not spraying herbicides, the farm explained.
Meanwhile, several Turkish hazelnut companies promote their contracts with thousands of purported organic farmers who aren’t included in the USDA’s database of organic operations, as required by law, the complaint said.
“In fact, the number of identifiable certified organic farmers in Turkey is zero or, at best, very close to zero,” the farm said.
Moreover, Turkish farmers commonly sell their crops to local merchants who then supply larger hazelnut buyers, but there don’t appear to be any such brokers in USDA’s organic database, according to the complaint.
“Given how the Turkish system is structured, there should be many,” the farm said.
It’s likely that conventionally produced Turkish hazelnuts are “piggybacking” on the organic certification of certain processors in that country, the complaint said. While those processors are certified to handle organic crops, that doesn’t necessarily extend to their suppliers.
“Some U.S. based companies that are both related and unrelated to Turkish processors appear to be playing along,” the farm said.
Apart from depressing prices for U.S. hazelnut producers, the false advertising more broadly damages organic farmers by undermining public trust in USDA’s organic seal, the complaint said.
The accused Turkish hazelnut companies could prevail at trial by producing the organic documentation of their growers, but Pratum Farm predicts this is “something the proposed respondents are not going to be able to do.”
The complaint asks that federal trade authorities prohibit the import and sale of “falsely and misleadingly advertised hazelnuts” from suppliers who’ve committed organic fraud.
“Turkish processors who do not play by the rules of the USDA/NOP system injure and threaten to injure complainant and other members of the organic hazelnut industry who are playing by the rules,” the farm said.
