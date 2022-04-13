CANBY, Ore. — Farmers and landowners in Oregon’s Clackamas County say they oppose the development of a recreational trail they fear will increase crime and disrupt agriculture.
Officials from the city of Canby heard April 12 from property owners adjacent to the 3.4-mile portion of an old logging trail that may be converted into a pedestrian and bicycle trail.
City officials and trail proponents reassured landowners that Canby is still deciding whether to invest in the project but hasn’t yet committed to development.
“I understand the importance of having full access to your property and your agricultural practices,” said Mindy Montecucco, chair of Canby’s bicycle and pedestrian committee, who grew up on nearby Montecucco Farms.
“With your help, it became clear there’s a need for a lot more planning,” she said.
The idea of reworking a longer 22-mile stretch of the logging road, linking the cities of Canby and Molalla with a recreational trail, was hatched nearly three decades ago.
However, a landowner’s decision in 2017 to donate three miles of the road to Canby, where it would join with an existing trail, has reinvigorated the proposal.
The city has enlisted technical assistance from the National Park Service to advise on the trail’s development.
“If you have farming concerns, we want to hear ideas on how to make those work,” said Dan Miller, community planner with the National Park Service.
The city is in the process of deciding whether to spend considerable resources on turning the road into a trail and park, said Scott Parker, the city administrator. No decisions have yet been made by the city council.
“All that’s happened is an aspirational plan has been explored,” he said. “The future is yet to be determined.”
Farmers and other landowners next to the proposed trail have objected to the concept, arguing that inviting the public onto the logging road would impede or prevent the movement of farm machinery.
Trail users and their pets could contaminate hazelnuts growing along the route, since the crop is harvested from the ground, according to critics.
Pesticide spraying near the trail could also create regulatory concerns if people are officially invited onto the route, opponents say.
The city hopes to learn how many landowners use pesticides near the trail, said Joseph Lindsay, Canby’s city attorney.
“This is information-gathering for us as well,” he said.
The road runs adjacent to the Molalla River and was once a popular spot for underage drinking and partying before a barricade was installed, neighbors say.
They fear the problems will resume if the trail is opened to the public, along with illegal dumping, shooting, camping and trespass.
Already the logging road is being strewn with trash and accessed by homeless people, according to landowners at the meeting.
Dogs have chased livestock and visitors have lit campfires in the height of summer, landowners complained.
“This is city property and nobody is patrolling it,” one landowner said. “I don’t trust you all to do a good job.”
Another landowner said that neighbors must already deal with theft and even prostitution along the trail.
“I don’t care what you say, it’s going to make my life more hell,” she said.
Under a development plan that Canby commissioned, the trail would be upgraded in two phases, beginning with a 1.7-mile segment that would extend the city’s existing recreational trail.
The city is currently focused on whether to begin construction of that first segment of the trail, which is estimated to cost $2.8 million.
The second phase would be more complicated, as it would involve rebuilding a portion of roadway that was washed out by flooding and has become overgrown with vegetation.
This reconstruction could involve acquiring easements on upland property or substantial infill and structural support along the original, washed-out route.
The development plan anticipates that both phases would cost about $5.7 million, which may involve federal funding or permits and the associated environmental reviews.
“The city council needs to decide what they’re going to do and how they’re going to do it,” said Miller of the National Park Service.
The decision will be made within the context of a broader master plan for investing in Canby’s parks and which projects should be prioritized, said Lindsay, the city attorney.
“Maybe there’s other ones that get made first,” he said.
Canby could contract with law enforcement from Clackamas County to patrol the trail and rely on volunteers to deter undesirable behavior, according to the development plan.
The trail would also incorporate principles of “crime prevention through environmental design,” such as clearing brush to provide “eyes on the trail” and installing fencing and signs to set boundaries for private property, the plan said.
Landowners at the meeting were skeptical that signage and fences would be effective, in light of problems that are already occurring before the trail is officially opened.
People are already poaching deer and cutting holes in fences, said Tim Samuels, whose family owns the adjacent Oregon Pacific Railroad Co.
“I can’t imagine what it’d be like if there was an actual trail out there,” he said.
Similar controversies derailed a proposal for a similar 3-mile trail between the towns of Yamhill and Carlton, with Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals twice ruling that it had been approved without sufficient analysis of farm impacts.
Yamhill County’s board of commissioners ultimately decided last year to withdraw the project, which would have converted an abandoned railroad into a trail, rather than continue with the legal battle.
Canby city officials want to prove to landowners that it values their input, said Jamie Stickel, its economic development director.
“This is our opportunity to start the conversation, but it’s not the only opportunity to have the conversation,” she said.
The logging road’s closure for hauling was one of the best things that happened to nearby landowners, who had long endured dangerous behavior on the route, said one landowner.
“I don’t see how human nature has changed a lot in 50 years,” he said. “Human nature is depraved.”
Miller of the National Park Service urged landowners to provide the city with advice on solving problems with the property, even if they oppose the trail.
“Whether the city develops this trail or not, they own that land,” he said.